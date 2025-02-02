Ajith Kumar's Remuneration For Vidaamuyarchi Exceeds Half Its Budget, Raises Questions About Star Salaries

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's Tamil action thriller Vidaamuyarchi is one of the most anticipated films of 2025. Following Ajith's last blockbuster Thunivu in 2023, fans have been eagerly waiting for its theatrical release. Amid this, a report has surfaced that the actor has charged a whopping amount for the Vidaamuyarchi.

How much Ajith charge for Vidaamuyarchi?

According to a report in Koimoi, Ajith has reportedly charged ₹110 crore to ₹120 crore for Vidaamuyarchi. While the film’s budget is ₹200 crore. As per a last year report of Forbes, Ajith charges between ₹105 crore and ₹165 crore per film. Reportedly, Ajith has taken ₹163 crore for his another upcoming movie Good Bad Ugly. With this whopping amount, it makes Ajith one of the highest paid actor.

File photo of Ajith | Source: IMDb

When will Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan’s Vidaamuyarchi will release?

Lyca Productions initially planned to release Vidaamuyarchi during the Pongal 2025 holiday season. However, on 31 December 2024, they announced a delay through a statement. "Wishing everyone a happy, joyous New Year! Due to unavoidable circumstances, our film Vidaamuyarchi will not be released on Pongal day," the production house shared on X (formerly Twitter). This news disappointed fans who had eagerly anticipated the film, which promised an intense cinematic experience.

The film directed by Magizh Thirumeni also stars actors Trisha, Regina Cassandra, and Aarav in the lead roles.

File photo of Vidaamuyarchi | Source: IMDb