Updated January 16th, 2024 at 16:34 IST

Ajith Kumar Collaborates With Mark Antony Director Aadhik Ravichandran For 63rd Film?

Ajith Kumar is currently shooting for the film Vidaamuyarchi alongside Leo star Trisha Krishnan. He has reportedly shed 20 kilos for his role in the film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar | Image:Ajith Kumar/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ajith Kumar is one of the most followed Tamil stars in Tamil Nadu, Chennai. The actor is known for his unique style and mostly delivers one film a year. His last three collaborations have been with popular Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and director H Vinoth. Currently, the actor is shooting for his film Vidaamuyarchi with filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni.

Now, according to the latest reports, the Tamil star has reportedly collaborated with Mark Antony famed director Aadhik Ravichandran. A few reports have also been claiming that the film's muhurat puja took place on January 15, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, but is there any truth to the reports?

Muhurat puja for Ajith's new project was held on Sankranti?

According to sources, Ajith's 63rd project marks the debut of a prominent Telugu production house in Tamil films. The muhurat puja photos that were circulated online were that of the puja of the production house's office in Chennai.

Image credit: IMDb

As far as Ajith's next film is concerned, the makers are yet to announce the news officially.

What is Ajith Kumar up to?

Ajith is currently on the verge of completing the shoot for Magizh Thirumeni's directorial Vidaamuyarchi. The film is expected to complete the shoot by April this year and hit theaters by the end of 2024.

Image credit: IMDb

Ajith Kumar has reportedly shed 20 kilos for his role in the film and is expected to have a very stylish avatar for the film. Vidaamuyarchi will also star Leo actor Trisha Krishnan in the lead role. Actors Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and Arav will be seen in important roles.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 16:34 IST

