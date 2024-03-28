×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 17:53 IST

Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai Co-star Kishen Das Gets Engaged To His 'Best Friend' Suchitrha Kumar

Actor Kishen Das best known for featuring in the Tamil movie Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee announced his engagement with Suchitrha Kumar in a social media post.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kishen Das and Suchitrha Kumar
Kishen Das and Suchitrha Kumar | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actor and content creator Kishen Das, best known for his portrayal in Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee, recently announced his engagement to his closest companion - Suchitrha Kumar. The young artist, whose latest appearance was in RJ Balaji's Singapore Saloon, took to social media to share the news, drawing parallels between his love story and the narrative of Dhanush and Nithya Menen's Thiruchitrambalam.

Kishen Das's engagement pictures and videos

Accompanied by pictures from the engagement ceremony and videos of each singing for the other, Kishan Das penned, "She didn’t say no ❤️💍 Saw Thiruchitrambalam play out in real life as I got engaged to my best friend ❤️". 

 

 

What more do we know about Kishen Das?

On the professional front, Kishen recently concluded filming for his upcoming project Eerapadham Kaatru Mazhai, a psychological drama directed by newcomer Saleem R Baadshah. The movie features Vetri in the lead role, with Deepthie Orintelu essaying a prominent character.

Advertisement

Kishen Das who is the son of esteemed theatre and television personality Brinda Das, has carved a niche for himself as an actor and YouTuber, especially after his performance in Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee. Additionally, he has showcased his hosting talent through the YouTube talk show Menu Please where he engaged in conversations with industry veterans such as Vijay Sethupathi, Anil Kapoor, Neeraj Madhav and Shahid Kapoor.

 

 

Did you know Kishen Das promoted his horror film Sync with just ₹1500?

The actor created several accounts on the streaming app and distributed the password to his followers in order to gain word of mouth. He detailed to Film Companion, “If people see the film, they’ll spread the word. The subscription fee is Rs 100 for three months. So, with the 15-odd accounts I created, we can say that I spent Rs 1500 on promotions. It is nowhere close to people who spend lakhs on promoting their films. I am doing whatever I can with the money I can afford to spend.”

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 17:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Chandrakant Pandit and Gautam Gambhir

David Wiese on KKR

a few seconds ago
Chandrakant Pandit and Gautam Gambhir

Militant coach of IPL?

a few seconds ago
Pakistan Army

Pakistan debuts new tanks

a few seconds ago
Prabhas and Prithviraj

Prithviraj-Prabhas Bond

2 minutes ago
Delhi: Decomposed Body Found Near Madipur Metro Station

Delhi: Decomposed Body

3 minutes ago
Chamkila

Parineeti's Weight Gain

6 minutes ago
Shahjahan Sheikh in CBI Custody: First Visual Emerges | WATCH

India News LIVE:

7 minutes ago
Pushpa 2

Pushpa 3 In Works?

11 minutes ago
Sion Road Over Bridge

Mumbai Sion Over Bridge

14 minutes ago
Sawai Man Singh Stadium

IPL 2024, RR vs DC

14 minutes ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

15 minutes ago
iOS

Apple's iOS 18 update

16 minutes ago
Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 171 poster

Thalaivar 171 Poster

16 minutes ago
Credit Card score

Credit card suit

21 minutes ago
4 Illegal Migrants On Way To Assam From Delhi Arrested In UP

4 Illegal Migrants

22 minutes ago
Former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama teamed up with Biden for the fundraiser at NYC's Radio City Music Hall.

Joe Biden NYC Fundraiser

23 minutes ago
Mandi Lok Sabha seat Pratibha Singh

Pratibha

26 minutes ago
Platinum Industries IPO

SRM Contractors IPO

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World10 hours ago

  2. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  4. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Rohit's animated chat with Akash Ambani and Hardik intrigues everyone

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo