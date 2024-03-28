Advertisement

Actor and content creator Kishen Das, best known for his portrayal in Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee, recently announced his engagement to his closest companion - Suchitrha Kumar. The young artist, whose latest appearance was in RJ Balaji's Singapore Saloon, took to social media to share the news, drawing parallels between his love story and the narrative of Dhanush and Nithya Menen's Thiruchitrambalam.

Kishen Das's engagement pictures and videos

Accompanied by pictures from the engagement ceremony and videos of each singing for the other, Kishan Das penned, "She didn’t say no ❤️💍 Saw Thiruchitrambalam play out in real life as I got engaged to my best friend ❤️".

What more do we know about Kishen Das?

On the professional front, Kishen recently concluded filming for his upcoming project Eerapadham Kaatru Mazhai, a psychological drama directed by newcomer Saleem R Baadshah. The movie features Vetri in the lead role, with Deepthie Orintelu essaying a prominent character.

Kishen Das who is the son of esteemed theatre and television personality Brinda Das, has carved a niche for himself as an actor and YouTuber, especially after his performance in Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee. Additionally, he has showcased his hosting talent through the YouTube talk show Menu Please where he engaged in conversations with industry veterans such as Vijay Sethupathi, Anil Kapoor, Neeraj Madhav and Shahid Kapoor.

Did you know Kishen Das promoted his horror film Sync with just ₹1500?

The actor created several accounts on the streaming app and distributed the password to his followers in order to gain word of mouth. He detailed to Film Companion, “If people see the film, they’ll spread the word. The subscription fee is Rs 100 for three months. So, with the 15-odd accounts I created, we can say that I spent Rs 1500 on promotions. It is nowhere close to people who spend lakhs on promoting their films. I am doing whatever I can with the money I can afford to spend.”