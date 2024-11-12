sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Donald Trump | Khalistani Extremism | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |

Published 11:43 IST, November 12th 2024

#WorstProductionHouseLyca Trends On X As 'Thala' Ajith Anxiously Wait For Update On Vidaamuyarchi

Ajith fans and followers have flooded social media platforms with #WorstProductionHouseLyca posts seemingly because of no updates on the actor's Vidaamuyarchi.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar's first look from Vidaamuyarchi | Image: Lyca Productions
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

11:43 IST, November 12th 2024