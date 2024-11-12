Published 11:43 IST, November 12th 2024
#WorstProductionHouseLyca Trends On X As 'Thala' Ajith Anxiously Wait For Update On Vidaamuyarchi
Ajith fans and followers have flooded social media platforms with #WorstProductionHouseLyca posts seemingly because of no updates on the actor's Vidaamuyarchi.
Ajith Kumar's first look from Vidaamuyarchi | Image: Lyca Productions
