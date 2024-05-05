Amitabh Bachchan Wraps Up Vettaiyan Shoot, Worries About Not Getting 'Another Chance'

Advertisement

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared he has finished shooting for Tamil film Vettaiyan, fronted by Rajinikanth. The movie is directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame and backed by Lyca Productions. Bachchan, who last worked with Rajinikanth in the 1991 film Hum, shared the update on the project on his blog. He also posted some pictures from the set, giving a peek at his character.

Big B on Vettaiyan set in Mumbai | Image: Tumblr

Apprehensions of not getting another chance haunts Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his latest blog entry, "Another day at work comes to an end and the end too of this project, for me ..But ever the dissatisfaction of a doubt, when in reflection, whether the work done was to satisfaction and whether there shall be an opportunity to have another try to redo and maybe improve the previous."

He added, "There is ever the apprehension that the Production or the Director may not give you another chance .. but as you reminisce at night, it disturbs you and you wonder .. So a request has been made and there is promise that the opportunity to redo and improve shall be given .. but let us see .. (sic)" the 81-year-old wrote alongside a series of pictures from the film set in Mumbai.

What more do we know about Vettaiyan?

Vettaiyan, billed as an entertainer with a message, marks Rajinikanth's 170th feature film. It also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan in key roles. Rumours have been doing the rounds that Rajinikanth is playing the role of blind man in the movie, who resorts to vigilantism. Rana Daggubati further shared about the movie, "Vettaiyan explores the judiciary, police, and entrepreneurial systems. It is quite a well-researched movie.”

Anirudh Ravichander is attached to compose the music for the movie, produced by A Subaskaran of Lyca Productions.