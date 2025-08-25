Anirudh Ravichander Gives Big Update On Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Jana Nayagan's Music

Anirudh Ravichander is gearing up for the release of Sivakarthikeyan's action drama Madharaasi. he has composed music for the film and took the centre stage at the trailer and audio launch of the movie. During the event, the composer opened up about his audio in Vijay Thalapathy's final film, Jana Nayagan and expressed how much he is going to miss the actor.

Anirudh Ravichander expresses sadness over Vijay Thalapathy's decision to quit the movies

During Madharaasi's trailer launch event, Anirudh was asked to share an update on Leo's OST, to this, he said, "Leo OST will be released soon, combining all tracks." He then added, Jana Nayagan's audio has come out "very well" and will be released next. He further called his and Vijay's combination a "blast" and said, "Will miss him very much in the films.”

All about Jana Nayagan

It is a political action thriller helmed by H. Vinoth. Apart from Vijay, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. In addition, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani star in supporting roles. Produced by KVN Productions, the film marks Vijay's final big-screen appearance before his entry into politics. The film has music composed by Anirudh, cinematography handled by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav. The film will hit the theatres next year on January 9.