Updated January 30th, 2024 at 07:52 IST

AR Rahman Addresses Concern Behind Use Of AI In Songs For Rajinikanth Starrer Lal Salaam

Addressing the fans’ concern if using the late singers' voices through AI is a misuse of their artistic property, AR Rahman issued a statement on social media.

Republic Entertainment Desk
AR Rahman
AR Rahman | Image:AR Rahman
  • 2 min read
For his recent project, Rajinikanth's upcoming film Lal Salaam, AR Rahman used artificial intelligence to bring back the voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed. Addressing the fans’ concern if its a misuse of the vocalist’s artistic property, the composer issued a statement on social media. He made it clear that he made this move ethically. 

AR Rahman clarifies the use of artificial intelligence 

Taking to the X handle on Monday, January 29, AR Rahman explained that he took permission from the late singers family’s to use their voice in his songs and appropriate remuneration was also given to them. His post read, “We took permission from  their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms ..technology is not a threat and a nuisance  if we use it right…#respect #nostalgia.” 

 

 

Late singer Bamba Bakya, who collaborated with Rahman on hits like 2.O and Bigil, passed away in September 2022. Shahul Hameed who was another veteran singer known for his work in Rahman's earlier films, tragically lost his life in a car crash in 1997. Rahman's decision to resurrect their voices through AI adds a sentimental and innovative touch to Lal Salaam's soundtrack.

What do we know about Lal Salaam? 

The sports drama Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles with Rajinikanth. The film makes an extended cameo appearance of the Robot star as Moideen Bhai. Lal Salaam boasts an ensemble cast including Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar, and others. Notably, cricketer Kapil Dev is also set to make a special cameo appearance. Lyca Productions is producing the film which is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 9, 2024.

 

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Lal Salaam, AR Rahman's innovative use of AI to bring back the voices of these late singers adds an extra layer of anticipation. The musical resurrection of Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed's voices promises to be a unique element in the soundtrack, showcasing the fusion of talent and technology in Tamil cinema. 

 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 07:52 IST

