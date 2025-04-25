AR Rahman Copied PS2 Song Veera Raja Veera From Hindustani Classical Musicians? Court's Ruling Costs Him, Makers ₹2.2 Crore

Did AR Rahman copy a tune for Ponniyin Selvan 2? The music maestro's work is under scrutiny after the Delhi High Court on Friday passed an interim order against him and production company Madras Talkies in a copyright infringement suit filed over the composition of the song Veera Raja Veera, featured in Ponniyin Selvan 2 (2023) directed by Mani Ratnam.

Padma Shri awardee, Indian classical singer Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar had moved the Court alleging that the composition of Veera Raja Veera was copied from the song Shiva Stuti, composed by his father Nasir Faiyazuddin Dagar and uncle Zahiruddin Dagar.

AR Rahman has been accused of copying Shiva Stuti for PS2 track and not giving credit | Image: X

In her verdict, Justice Prathiba M Singh ruled that the song Veera Raja Veera from PS2 is not merely based on or inspired by the composition of Shiva Stuti but is in fact identical to it with certain changes, reported Bar And Bench. The Court also took note of the fact that Rahman and the producers of PS2, Madras Talkies, have not credited Nasir Faiyazuddin Dagar and Zahiruddin Dagar in the film and instructed them to do it. The credits will be added to the online platforms where the Tamil period film is streaming. This has put an additional cost of ₹2 lakh on Rahman and Madras Talkies.

Rahman had denied allegations from the Dagar family that Veera Raja Veera was similar to Shiva Stuti. The Dagar family had countered his claims, saying that while the lyrics of Veera Raja Veera were different, it had the same taal, beat and musical structure as the Shiva Stuti.