Will Imanvi Be Booted Out Of Fauji Over Her Pakistani Roots? Prabhas' Team's 'Cover Up' Turns Into Their 'Biggest Mistake'

Imanvi aka Iman Esmail has been facing boycott calls after her alleged Pakistani roots were exposed by netizens. The content creator turned actress is all set for her big film debut opposite Prabhas in Fauji. The movie, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, was announced last year in August with a muhurat puja where Imanvi posed with Prabhas and the team. After the Pahalgam terror attack, the blanket boycott on collaborating with Pakistani artists stands reinforced for Indians.

After Imanvi and Fauji team faced backlash over the former's casting blunder, she issued a statement in an attempt to tide over the controversy over her Pakistani roots. Imanvi claimed to be an Indian American and said that the reports stating that her father is a former Pakistani military officer were being circulated to "spread hate".

Imanvi's clarification over her roots | Image: Imanvi/Instagram

In the meantime, an old post allegedly shared by Imanvi on her Instagram handle has resurfaced. The controversial post saw her wishing Pakistanis on Independence Day . The purported post shared by her allegedly features her mother, an Indian, on one side, posing along with the tricolour, and her father, believed to be a Pakistani, with his nation's flag on the other. "Happy Independence Day as my mother was from India and my father from Pakistan . I was blessed to be exposed to the cultures, languages and traditions of both beautiful countries," the message read.

As the old post goes viral, many are calling team Fauji's attempt to hide Imanvi's true identity a "cover-up" and their "biggest mistake". The producer, Mythri Movie Makers, should replace her, others said, else the film will be banned from release in India. Fauji has been filming since mid-last year. It is expected to be released in cinema halls sometime in 2025. With Imanvi reportedly being a half-Pakistani, it becomes pertinent that the makers take a call on whether to take the movie forward with her or not.