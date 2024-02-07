Advertisement

Music maestro AR Rahman’s latest song Thimiri Yezhuda from Rajinikanth starrer Lal Salaam features voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed. Rahman recreated the voices of the two artists with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), a news which elicited mixed response from netizens. After sharing that he took permission from the families of the late artists to recreate their voices using AI, Rahman stated in an interview with PTI that there is nothing "objectionable" about it.

We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms ..technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right…#respect #nostalgia 🙏 https://t.co/X2TpRoGT3l — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 29, 2024

Rahman says he is pro-technology

On employing the use of technology in creating Lal Salaam songs, Rahman said, "I felt like I was bringing back my friends both Shahul Hameed and Bamba Bakya. The technology allowed me to do that. We went to the families and asked permission. They were overwhelmed and the compensation was given. These are all personality assets which they have given to their families. They have the right to say yes or no. In this case they said yes and we used it. There is nothing objectionable for me because we took legit permission."

Netzines divided over Rahman's use of AI

While some liked the use of AI in Thimiri Yezhuda song in Lal Salaam, there’s a section of society that called out the makers for this move and said he could have given an opportunity to aspiring singers.

Singer Bamba Bakya died in 2022 due to a cardiac arrest. Meanwhile, Shahul Hameed died in a car crash in 1997, near Chennai. Meanwhile, Lal Salaam, which features Rajinikanth in a cameo role, is directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The film will release on February 9.