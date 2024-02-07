Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 17:29 IST

It's controversial/ AR Rahman Defends Use Of AI In Lal Salaam Songs, Says 'Nothing Objectionable For Me'

Rahman, who had earlier defended using AI for recreating the voices of two late artists in Lal Salaam songs, has stood by his decision to use technology.

Republic Entertainment Desk
AR Rahman at
AR Rahman at | Image:lycaproductions
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Music maestro AR Rahman’s latest song Thimiri Yezhuda from Rajinikanth starrer Lal Salaam features voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed. Rahman recreated the voices of the two artists with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), a news which elicited mixed response from netizens. After sharing that he took permission from the families of the late artists to recreate their voices using AI, Rahman stated in an interview with PTI that there is nothing "objectionable" about it.

Rahman says he is pro-technology

On employing the use of technology in creating Lal Salaam songs, Rahman said, "I felt like I was bringing back my friends both Shahul Hameed and Bamba Bakya. The technology allowed me to do that. We went to the families and asked permission. They were overwhelmed and the compensation was given. These are all personality assets which they have given to their families. They have the right to say yes or no. In this case they said yes and we used it. There is nothing objectionable for me because we took legit permission."

Netzines divided over Rahman's use of AI

While some liked the use of AI in Thimiri Yezhuda song in Lal Salaam, there’s a section of society that called out the makers for this move and said he could have given an opportunity to aspiring singers.

Singer Bamba Bakya died in 2022 due to a cardiac arrest. Meanwhile, Shahul Hameed died in a car crash in 1997, near Chennai. Meanwhile, Lal Salaam, which features Rajinikanth in a cameo role, is directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The film will release on February 9. 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 17:29 IST

