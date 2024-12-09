AR Rahman Loses Suriya45 Amid Separation From Wife Saira Banu

AR Rahman is one of the legendary music composers of Indian cinema. He has composed numerous soulful tracks and won many accolades, including Oscars. However, lately, he was in the news not for his music but for his personal life. Last month, the composer announced his separation from his wife Saira Banu. Soon after news of him taking a break from work started doing the rounds. However, before it escalated, his elder daughter Khatija Rahman shouted down the news urging him not to spread baseless information. Amid all this, it has come to our attention that AR Rahman has been replaced as the music composer of Suriya's 45th film. The new poster hints so.

AR Rahman replaced in Suriya 45?

Filmmaker RJ Balaji took to his X handle today, December 9, and shared a new poster welcoming music composer Sai Abhyankkar. The poster read, "Welcome on board Sai Abhyankkar - Music Director. The caption reads, "Happy and excited to welcome the young sensation @SaiAbhyankkar onboard for #Suriya45."

Earlier, the movie was launched with AR Rahman as the composer.

(A file photo of AR Rahman | Image: Facebook)

Who is Sai Abhyankkar?

Sai Abhyankkar, son of Tippu and Harini, is a singer, composer and programmer from Chennai. He is known for his independent debut single as a singer and composer titled, Katchi Sera, which release in early 2024. He will be making his debut with Tamil movie Benz, starring Raghava Lawrence and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. Lokesh announced that Benz will join the LCU. Suriya 45 will be his second movie in the film industry.

What do we know about Suriya 45?