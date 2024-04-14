Benz: Lokesh Kanagaraj Collaborates With Raghava Lawrence For His Next Production Venture

Advertisement

Lokesh Kanagaraj has announced his second production venture on the occasion of Tamil New Year, also known as Puthandu. The film is titled Benz and stars Raghava Lawrence in the lead role. He has dropped a post on his social media handle along with a note expressing his happiness in collaborating with the Benz team.

It is my wish to bring Benz to the screen: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Taking to his X handle, Lokesh shared the first poster of Benz -- a red colour helmet with several bullet marks on it. On top of the helmet, it is written “BENZ”. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “It is my wish to bring #Benz to the screen and this is catching its own wish at 11:11 I am very happy to be associating with our beloved @offl_Lawrence sir, thank you so much for trusting our team. And Director @bakkiyaraj_k, I am excited for you. Thank you everyone for making this happen. Need all your wishes & support. “

Raghava Lawrence has also dropped a similar poster on his X handle and shared that he is “extremely elated” to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj. It's been a dream come true for a long time. I’m also happy to collaborate with Producers, @TheRoute- Jagdish Palanisamy, @PassionStudios_Sudhan Sundaram in association with @GSquadOffl and Director @Bakkiyaraj_k. Need all your blessings,” he added.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

The project is being helmed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Lokesh’s debut production venture

The Leo director made his debut as a producer with his production house named G Squad. The film titled Fight Club released last year and earned positive reviews from the audience and critics. Fight club was directed by Abbas A Rahmath and starred Vijay Kumar in the lead role.