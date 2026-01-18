Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Finale: When And Where To Watch, Top Finalists, Prize Money And All You Need To Know About Vijay Sethupathi’s Show

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 finale: Vijay Sethupathi’s popular reality show is all set for its thrilling grand finale this weekend. After 15 weeks filled with entertainment, drama, emotional highs, and tough eliminations in the madhouse, the journey has reached its final moment, and the audience will finally see who takes home the trophy. Here’s all you need to know.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 finale date and time

The highly anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 will air on Sunday, January 18, 2026. Reports confirm that the episode will begin at 6 pm, with Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi hosting the finale.

What is the prize money for Bigg Boss Tamil 9?

As per reports, the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 will receive a cash prize of ₹50 lakh along with the Bigg Boss Tamil 9 winner’s trophy. However, viewers will have to wait until the finale night to see whether any last-minute twists affect the prize money.

Where to watch the Bigg Boss Tamil 9 finale

Fans can watch the Bigg Boss Tamil 9 grand finale live on the Star Vijay TV channel. Viewers can also stream the episode on the OTT platform JioHotstar.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Who are in the top four?

Aurora Sinclair, Divya, Vikram, and Sabari Nadhan reached the top four finalists this season.

For the unversed, the ninth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil premiered on October 5, 2025. The season began with 20 contestants entering the house, including Diwakar, Aurora Sinclair, FJ Adisayam, VJ Parvathy, Tushaar, Kani Thiru, Sabari Nadhan, Pravin Gandhi, Vyishali Kemkar, Aadhiri, Ramya Joo, Gana Vinoth, Vinaya, Praveen Rajdev, Subiksha Kumar, Apsara CJ, Vikkals Vikram, Nandhinir, Kamrudin, and Kalaiyarasan.