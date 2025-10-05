Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9: Live Streaming Details, Full Contestants List And All You Need To Know About Vijay Sethupathi’s Reality Show

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9: Vijay Sethupathi returns as host on TV with the 9th season of the madhouse reality show today, October 5. The grand opening promises a lively start to the new season.

Viewers are keen to see who will enter the Bigg Boss house this year. Although the official contestant list will be revealed during the premiere, several names have already appeared online, building up the anticipation.

When and where to watch

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 will stream exclusively on JioHotstar Tamil from October 5 at 6 pm.

Full contestant list

This season will reportedly feature 21 contestants. Here’s the line-up:

Aadhirai Soundarajan:

The celebrated actress from Bigil brings both strong acting skills and a huge fan following.

Apsara CJ:

A model from Trivandrum, she adds elegance and could prove to be a quiet but clever competitor.

Ashwini Aanandita:

The confident TV star from Namma Veetu Ponnu seems well-prepared for the Bigg Boss drama.

Aurora Sinclair:

A young content creator ready to showcase Gen-Z energy and social media charm.

Janani Ashok Kumar:

A popular TV actress who combines grace with resilience.

Kamarudin:

Famous for his powerful TV roles, his grounded personality may be his strongest advantage.

Kani Thiru:

The Cooku With Comali winner and daughter of a filmmaker, known for her balance, composure, and competitive streak.

Malini Jeevarathnam:

A bold filmmaker and queer activist sure to bring thought-provoking perspectives.

Manjunathan:

A sharp-tongued debater ready to shake things up with his wit.

Praveen Gandhi:

The veteran filmmaker of Ratchagan enters with old-school wisdom and a flair for drama.

Praveen Raj Devasagayam:

A TV comedian known for his quick humour and witty responses.

Ramya Joo:

A spirited dancer set to keep the house buzzing with her energy.

Roshan:

A social media favourite from Heartbeat2 who might emerge as a surprising contender.

Sabari Nadhan:

An articulate actor and anchor who may well become the house’s rational voice.

Subiksha Krishnan:

A versatile actress fluent in multiple languages with a commanding screen presence.

Viyana:

A stylish model-turned-actress expected to set trends inside the house.

Vinoth Babu:

The charming TV star and reality show winner, already a natural favourite among fans.

VJ Parvathy:

A high-energy anchor and Survivor alum, clearly built for competition.

VJ Shobana:

An engineer-turned-actress from Muthazhagu who mixes empathy with entertainment.