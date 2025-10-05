Updated 5 October 2025 at 09:33 IST
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 3: Film Picks Up Pace On Saturday, Eyes ₹30 Crore First Weekend
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection: The Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor-led film has been earning an average amount at the box office.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection: The Shashank Khaitana directorial received a mixed response from cinegoers and critics alike. The movie features Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles and hit the big screens on October 2. Negative word of mouth and crowded Dussehra release alongside Kantara Chapter 1 contributed to the low collections of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari at the box office.
Can Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari wrap the first weekend with over ₹30 crore?
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opened to a decent ₹9 crore in India. Trade analysts and industry insiders expected a double-digit opening for the Dharma production film, owing to its release on a National Holiday. However, the collections plummeted further on the second day, when the film took a nosedive with ₹ 5.5 Cr on the first Friday.
The earnings of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari saw a slight uptick on the first Saturday of release. The romantic comedy raked in ₹7.25 crore, taking the film's three-day total to ₹22 crore. With a decent Sunday, the movie can breach the₹30 crore mark in the first weekend. The Hindi version of the Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 has raked in ₹19 crore alone, becoming a big deterrent to the collection of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.
Where and when to watch Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari on OTT after theatrical release?
Following the theatrical run, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will premiere on Netflix. While the release date of the movie has not been officially announced yet, Bollywood movies ideally debut digitally eight weeks after their theatrical run ends.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is centred around a wedding. With romance, humour, drama and aplenty of songs, the Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer is a quintessential Bollywood film and has been dubbed as a ‘wholesome family entertainer’ by netizens.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 5 October 2025 at 09:33 IST