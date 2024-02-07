English
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 17:25 IST

Bobby Deol Calls Kanguva Co-Star Suriya ‘Humble And Down To Earth’ Ahead Of Film Release

Bobby Deol is all set to make his Tamil debut in the upcoming film Kanguva. The film is headlined by Suriya and is directed by Siva.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bobby Deol
Bobby Deol (L), Suriya (R) | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Bobby Deol and Suriya are all set to share the screen in the upcoming film Kanguva. The film will mark the Animal actor’s debut in the Tamil film industry. In a recent conversation with the media on his birthday, Bobby opened up about his experience on the film and sharing screen with Suriya.

Bobby Deol heaps praises on Suriya 

Bobby Deol celebrated his 55th birthday with fans and members of the paparazzi on January 27. The actor spoke to the media present at the event and shared his experience of working with Suriya. The Animal actor said, “He is so humble and down to earth. He’s also a wonderful actor who does all of his stunts on his own.”  

Interestingly, on Bobby Deol’s birthday, his look from Kanguva was also revealed. The actor appeared in a demonic look. The actor who is introduced as Udhiran could be seen in a never before avatar on the film poster. Bobby Deol took to his Instagram to share his first look from Kanguva. The actor shared the poster along with the caption, “Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable.” In the poster, Bobby was seen surrounded by an army of demon-like entities. He could be seen in a torn state while his bare body was covered by a carcass covered with blood. The actor’s first look piqued the audience's interest in the film. 

Suriya shares still from Kanguva shoot wrap 

On January 11, Suriya, who stole the show in the last scene of Vikram with his stint as Rolex Bhai, wrapped up his part for the upcoming film Kanguva. The actor took to his X and shared the update with his fans as he shared a new still from the film. The image shared by Suriya features him in the character of a warrior and the film travels in two different time periods, ancient and modern era.

He wrote in the caption: “My last shot done for kanguva! An entire unit filled with positivity! It’s a finishing of one and beginning of many..! Thank you dearest @directorsiva and team for all the memories! #Kanguva is huge and special can’t wait for you all to see it on screen! #Family #Missing (sic)”. 'Kanguva' also stars Disha Patani and Bobby Deol. Presented by Studio Green K.E. Gnanavelraja in association with UV Creations Vamsi-Pramod, the film will be released in 10 languages including 3D format.
(With Inputs from IANS) 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 17:25 IST

