Kanguva, directed by Siva and starring Suriya, is unquestionably one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. Claimed to be a historical action drama, the movie is expected to be released in the summer. The film will mark the debut of Bobby Deol in the Tamil industry. After impressing audiences with his role as the antagonist in Animal, the star is all set to take on the bad you role in the upcoming film.

Bobby Deol in a never-see-before avtar in Kanguva new poster

On the occasion of Bobby Deol’s birthday today, January 27, the makers of Kanguva unveiled his first look from the film. The actor appeared in a demonic look. The actor who is introduced as Udhiran could be seen in a never before avatar on the film poster.

Bobby Deol took to his Instagram to share his first look from Kanguva. The actor shared the poster along with the caption, “Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable.” In the poster, Bobby was seen surrounded by an army of demon-like entities. He could be seen in a torn state while his bare body was covered by a carcass covered with blood. The actor’s first look piqued the audience's interest in the film.

Suriya shares stills from Kanguva after shoot wrap

On January 11, Suriya, who stole the show in the last scene of Vikram with his stint as Rolex Bhai, has wrapped up his part for the upcoming film Kanguva. The actor took to his X, and shared the update with his fans as he shared a new still from the film. The image shared by Suriya features him in the character of a warrior and the film travels in two different time periods, ancient and modern era.

He wrote in the caption: “My last shot done for kanguva! An entire unit filled with positivity! It’s a finishing of one and beginning of many..! Thank you dearest @directorsiva and team for all the memories! #Kanguva is huge and special can’t wait for you all to see it on screen! #Family #Missing (sic)”. 'Kanguva' also stars Disha Patani and Bobby Deol. Presented by Studio Green K.E. Gnanavelraja in association with UV Creations Vamsi-Pramod, the film will be released in 10 languages including 3D format.

(with Inputs from IANS)