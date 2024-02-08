Captain Miller BO Collection Day 1: Dhanush's Film Zooms Past Ayalaan In Pongal Clash

Advertisement

In the opening salvo of 2024, Dhanush has made a resounding impact with his action-packed drama, Captain Miller. Despite facing stiff competition from Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan in the Pongal clash, the film managed to garner an impressive Rs 8.65 crores across all languages on its opening day.

Captain Miller box office day 1

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Captain Miller exhibited robust occupancy rates, with 40.99% in Tamil, 6.92% in Hindi, and 7.94% in Kannada.

While Captain Miller opened well, it didn't surpass the opening numbers of Dhanush's last film, Vaathi (Sir in Telugu), which collected a formidable Rs 9.7 crore from Tamil and Telugu languages. Despite this, the positive word of mouth and the festive spirit are expected to propel Captain Miller's success over the weekend and during Pongal.

Advertisement

(Captain Miller poster | Image: Dhanush/X)

Captain Miller vs Ayalaan clash

The festive Pongal weekend witnessed a direct face-off between Captain Miller and Ayalaan. Despite Ayalaan's foray into the sci-fi adventure genre, it fell short with an opening collection of Rs 4 crore. Dhanush's Captain Miller, however, maintained its lead.

Advertisement

Beyond the clash with Ayalaan, Captain Miller faces additional competition from Mahesh Babu's Telugu actioner, Guntur Kaaram, and the Vijay Sethupathi-Katrina Kaif starrer Hindi dark comedy, Merry Christmas. The film is also bracing for the challenge posed by Venkatesh Daggubati's Telugu actioner, Saindhav, slated for release on January 13.

(Captain Miller poster | Image: Dhanush/X)



Captain Miller is a three-part franchise

In a conversation with Vikatan, Captain Miller director Arun Matheswaran has confirmed that the period action-adventure film is just one of three parts, set to soon get a prequel as well as a sequel. Additionally, Matheswaran has also confirmed that the prequel and sequel will cost more than Captain Miller's total budget alone. However, the materialisation of the remaining parts is contingent upon how the film is received by the audiences. Captain Miller will release in theatres worldwide on January 12.