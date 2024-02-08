Captain Miller Box Office Collection Day 3: Film Witnesses A Drop, Earns ₹23.4 Crore On 1st Weekend

Advertisement

Captain Miller Box Office Collection Day 3: Dhanush's latest Sankranthi release titled Captain Miller opened to a great response at the box office. The film had a decent opening day and was amongst one of the major releases of January 2024. The film earned ₹8.7 crore at the domestic box office but witnessed a slight drop on its second day and collected ₹7.45 crore. On day three, the film's collection saw another drop and earned ₹7.25 crore, taking its total box office collection to ₹23.4 crore, as per Sacnilk.

A still from Captain Miller | Image: IMDb

Captain Miller enjoys a decent occupancy in theatres

Made on a reported budget of ₹50 crore, Captain Miller had an overall 42.17 percent Tamil occupancy. Evening and night shows were particularly well-received, contributing significantly to the film's successful debut. Trichy and Dindigul recorded solid occupancy rates of more than 50 percent, showcasing the film's appeal across key regions, as per Sacnilk. While the morning shows had an occupancy of 25.82 percent, the afternoon shows had a slight growth with 48.16 percent occupancy. On the other hand, the evening shows had an occupancy of 47.03 percent, and the night shows had an occupancy of 47.66 percent.

Advertisement

Captain Miller poster | Image: IMDb

The festive Pongal weekend witnessed a direct face-off between Captain Miller and Ayalaan at the box office. Despite Ayalaan's foray into the sci-fi adventure genre, it fell short with an opening collection of ₹4 crore. Dhanush's Captain Miller, however, maintained its lead.

Advertisement

Beyond the clash with Ayalaan, Captain Miller faces additional competition from Mahesh Babu's Telugu actioner, Guntur Kaaram, and the Vijay Sethupathi-Katrina Kaif starrer Hindi dark comedy, Merry Christmas. The film is also bracing for the challenge posed by Venkatesh Daggubati's Telugu actioner, Saindhav, slated for release on January 13.

Captain Miller poster | Image: IMDb

Captain Miller is a three-part franchise

In a conversation with Vikatan, Captain Miller director Arun Matheswaran has confirmed that the period action-adventure film is just one of three parts, set to soon get a prequel as well as a sequel. Additionally, Matheswaran has also confirmed that the prequel and sequel will cost more than Captain Miller's total budget alone. However, the materialisation of the remaining parts is contingent upon how the film is received by the audiences.