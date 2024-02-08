English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 10:34 IST

Captain Miller Box Office Collection Day 3: Film Witnesses A Drop, Earns ₹23.4 Crore On 1st Weekend

Dhanush's latest Sankranthi release titled Captain Miller opened to a great response at the box office. However, it saw a slight drop in its numbers.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Captain Miller
Captain Miller | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Captain Miller Box Office Collection Day 3: Dhanush's latest Sankranthi release titled Captain Miller opened to a great response at the box office. The film had a decent opening day and was amongst one of the major releases of January 2024. The film earned ₹8.7 crore at the domestic box office but witnessed a slight drop on its second day and collected ₹7.45 crore. On day three, the film's collection saw another drop and earned ₹7.25 crore, taking its total box office collection to ₹23.4 crore, as per Sacnilk.

A still from Captain Miller | Image: IMDb

 

Captain Miller enjoys a decent occupancy in theatres

Made on a reported budget of ₹50 crore, Captain Miller had an overall 42.17 percent Tamil occupancy. Evening and night shows were particularly well-received, contributing significantly to the film's successful debut. Trichy and Dindigul recorded solid occupancy rates of more than 50 percent, showcasing the film's appeal across key regions, as per Sacnilk. While the morning shows had an occupancy of 25.82 percent, the afternoon shows had a slight growth with 48.16 percent occupancy. On the other hand, the evening shows had an occupancy of 47.03 percent, and the night shows had an occupancy of 47.66 percent.

Advertisement
Captain Miller poster | Image: IMDb

 

The festive Pongal weekend witnessed a direct face-off between Captain Miller and Ayalaan at the box office. Despite Ayalaan's foray into the sci-fi adventure genre, it fell short with an opening collection of ₹4 crore. Dhanush's Captain Miller, however, maintained its lead.

Advertisement

Beyond the clash with Ayalaan, Captain Miller faces additional competition from Mahesh Babu's Telugu actioner, Guntur Kaaram, and the Vijay Sethupathi-Katrina Kaif starrer Hindi dark comedy, Merry Christmas. The film is also bracing for the challenge posed by Venkatesh Daggubati's Telugu actioner, Saindhav, slated for release on January 13.

 

Captain Miller poster | Image: IMDb

 

Captain Miller is a three-part franchise

In a conversation with Vikatan, Captain Miller director Arun Matheswaran has confirmed that the period action-adventure film is just one of three parts, set to soon get a prequel as well as a sequel. Additionally, Matheswaran has also confirmed that the prequel and sequel will cost more than Captain Miller's total budget alone. However, the materialisation of the remaining parts is contingent upon how the film is received by the audiences. 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 08:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement