Captain Miller Box Office Day 5: Dhanush's Film Witnesses A Downward Trend On Tuesday

Dhanush's latest Sankranthi release titled Captain Miller opened to a great response at the box office. The film had a decent opening day and was amongst one of the major releases of January 2024. The film earned ₹8.7 crore on its opening day and ended the weekend with a total sum of ₹23.4 crore. After witnessing a slight drop on Monday, the film plunged further on its fifth day.

Captain Miller Day 5 box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Captain Miller earned ₹ 4.50 crore on Tuesday. The film, which was made on a reported budget of ₹50 crore, saw 32.17% Tamil occupancy overall with 19.73% audience in morning shows. The occupancy rate for the afternoon shows was slightly higher at 37.30%. The occupancy rates for the night shows were 34.31% and the evening shows 37.34%, respectively.

(Captain Miller poster | Image: Dhanush/X)

Captain Miller vs Ayalaan clash

The festive Pongal weekend witnessed a direct face-off between Captain Miller and Ayalaan. Despite Ayalaan's foray into the sci-fi adventure genre, it fell short with a total collection of ₹27.25 crore in five days. Dhanush's Captain Miller maintained its lead.

Beyond the clash with Ayalaan, Captain Miller faced additional competition from Mahesh Babu's Telugu actioner, Guntur Kaaram, and the Vijay Sethupathi-Katrina Kaif starrer Hindi dark comedy, Merry Christmas. The film also braced the challenge posed by Venkatesh Daggubati's Telugu actioner, Saindhav, which released on January 13.

Poster of Captain Miller and Ayalaan | Images: IMDb

Captain Miller is a three-part franchise

In a conversation with Vikatan, Captain Miller director Arun Matheswaran has confirmed that the period action-adventure film is just one of three parts, set to soon get a prequel as well as a sequel. Additionally, Matheswaran has also confirmed that the prequel and sequel will cost more than Captain Miller's total budget alone. However, the materialisation of the remaining parts is contingent upon how the film is received by the audiences.

