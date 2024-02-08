Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 11:20 IST

Ayalaan Box Office Day 3: Siva Kartikeyan Film Surpasses Katrina Kaif Starrer Merry Christmas

Ayalaan starring Siva Karthikeyan hit the big screen on January 12 alongside Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan, Captain Miller and Merry Christmas.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ayalaan and Merry Christmas official poster
Ayalaan and Merry Christmas official poster | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ayalaan hit the big screen on January 12, coinciding with the Sankranti holiday. The film is a scientific fiction that was initially slated to release on Diwali 2023 but was postponed later. The movie is headlined by Siva Karthikeyan and is directed by R Ravi Kumar. After the first weekend of theatrical run, the film has minted ₹13.05 crore at the domestic box office. 

Ayalaan becomes the least performing South Indian film on the Sankranti holiday 

Ayalaan opened to a decent opening of ₹3.2 crore, as per Sacnilk. On the second day, the first Saturday of release, the film raked in ₹4.35 crore at the box office. Subsequently, on its first Sunday, the Siva Karthikeyan film minted ₹5.50 crore.

The film’s collection has now amassed a total of ₹13.05 crore. While the collection is decent, it is trailing behind the other releases on the day. Guntur Kaaram has emerged as the highest-grosser among all the films released on the holiday. The movie raked in ₹69.10 crore in the three-day theatrical run. This is followed by Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan which has picked up pace at the ticketing counter owing to a positive word of mouth. HanuMan has amassed a total of ₹40.15 crore in the three-day theatrical run. Dhanush starrer Captain Miller amassed a total of ₹23.40 crore, as of now. 

Ayalaan trails behind other South Indian releases but surpasses Merry Christmas

While Ayalaan failed to make a mark amongst the other releases in the South on the Sankranti holiday, it has been able to surpass the collection of Katrina Kaif starrer Merry Christmas. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas also released on January 12 and was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. 

 

The Katrina Kaif starrer has minted ₹ 9.65 crore in the three-day theatrical run despite being the sole release in Bollywood. The movie lags behind Ayalaan by a significant margin, as per Sacnilk. 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 11:20 IST

