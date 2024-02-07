Advertisement

The Dhanush starrer Captain Miller released in theatres on January 12, coinciding with the occasion of Pongal. The Arun Matheswaran helmed period drama opened to a largely positive critical and commercial reception. The film, which is now set to release theatrically in Telugu as well, finds itself in the midst of a controversy with a rather notable novelist accusing the team of having plagarised its premise.

Has Captain Miller been plagiarised from a novel?



Vediyappan Munusamy, who has been in close association with novelist Vela Ramamoorthy, recently took to his official Facebook handle to pen a seething note, accusing the makers of Captain Miller of plagiarising its plot from the premise of novel Patthathu Yaanai, written by Vela Ramamoorthy. Munusamy reflected how though off late several filmmakers have been turning back to books to seek inspiration and knowledge about potential projects they may make, blatant plagiarism is never the answer.

A translation of the post in question reads, 'It is only recently that many directors from the Tamil film industry are turning back to reading books and they search for and buy new books. Reading should help them understand their knowledge, art, culture and create new ones. There are many. But it is dangerous to understand that some people just make money be stealing stories from novels. Recently, this trend has increased and it is not healthy. What could be so stupid as stealing a creator's work? Author Vela Ramamoorthy has accused the Captain Miller movie of of blatant plagiarism of his novel Patthathu Yaanai, published by Discovery Publishing. Creators should voice out on this issue.' The makers of Captain Miller are yet to respond to these accusations.

Captain Miller will soon release in Telugu



Captain Miller's plagiarism controversy comes just ahead of the film's Telugu release. Captain Miller's Telugu version was not released on January 12 owing to the already saturated theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, courtesy of four back to back releases over the Sankranti weekend.

The films in question are Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Teja Sajja's HanuMan, Venkatesh's Saindhav and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga. The Telugu version of Captain Miller will now be released on January 26.