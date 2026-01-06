CBI Summons Thalapathy Vijay For Questioning In Tragic Karur Stampede Incident

Thalpathy Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in the Karus stampede incident, which happened last year on September 27. The actor has been asked to appear before the agency on Monday, January 12. The Supreme Court had ordered a CBI investigation following the tragedy.

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria also ordered a three-member committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi, to monitor the CBI probe and ensure that the investigation into the tragedy is independent and impartial.

What happened in Karur on September 27?

Vijay had announced a rally at Velusamypuram on the Karur-Erode Highway. He was supposed to arrive at 12 PM, but turned up around 7 PM. By the time he arrived, the crowd had swelled to 30,000 at a venue with a capacity of about 10,000 for the rally. The security guidelines were violated, and no proper arrangement for food and water was set up for the visitors. This resulted in a stampede, leaving at least 60 people injured and claiming the lives of 41 people.

A day after the tragic incident, Vijay announced a compensation of ₹20 lakh for each victim's family and ₹2 lakh for the injured. Vijay said, “We had already announced on September 28, 2025, that an amount of Rs 20 lakh had been transferred through RTGS on behalf of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on October 18, 2025, as a family welfare fund. I kindly request you to accept it as a gesture of our support and compassion.” The actor also spoke to the families over video calls, consoling the victims' families.

What's on the work front?

Vijay is gearing up for the release of Jana Nayagan. However, the movie is facing trouble as the CBFC has yet to issue a certificate. Without the certificate, the theatre owners in Tamil Nadu will not open the advance booking window. Left with no option, the makers approached the Madras High Court seeking an urgent hearing for the delay of the certificate. According to the makers of Jana Nayagan, they submitted the film for Censor Board formalities on December 18. The CBFC ordered minor modifications, which were made and the film was resubmitted to the board. Now, as the three days are left for the movie to release, the makers are yet to receive the certificate.

The movie will release on January 9, during the Pongal weekend. It will clash with Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi, slated to release on January 10.