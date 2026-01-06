Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Day 1: Uncertainty Over Release Yet Pre-sales Collection Crosses ₹5 Crore

Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Day 1: The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is one of the most anticipated movies of 2026. The film is the actor's swansong before he completely shifts his focus to politics. Jana Nayagan is scheduled to release on January 9, coinciding with Pongal, but the CBFC certification of the film has not come through yet. Despite the hurdle, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer has collected decent pre-sales.

Jana Nayagan crosses the ₹5 crore mark in domestic advance booking collection

As per Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has already sold 50509958 tickets in India. The pre-sale collection of the movie, at the time of publishing, was ₹5.05 Cr. It must be noted that the advance booking collection is not fully opened yet. Several theatres in Tamil Nadu and other parts of South India have not yet commenced the advance booking for the movie owing to a delay in the Censor certificate.



As per reports, the Jana Nayagan team submitted the movie for CBFC review on December 18, after which the board suggested some changes. On December 24, the movie was resubmitted after making the changes. Despite several days passing and the release date drawing close, the board has yet to clear the movie for release. As a result, the makers of Jana Nayagan knocked on the doors of the Madras High Court today, January 6, seeking immediate intervention in the issuance of the certificate.



Jana Nayagan marks the end of Vijay's acting career as he plans to focus on his political journey. The movie is directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Apart from Vijay and Bobby Deol, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain.