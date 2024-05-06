Advertisement

The first look from actor Dhruv Vikram's next film, Bison Kaalamaadan, was recently shared by the makers of the film. A pooja ceremony was also held to kickstart the project. The intimate event, was attended by Dhruv's father, Chiyaan Vikram. Chiyaan Vikram, ended up catching the fancy of the fans present at the event.

Chiyaan Vikram mobbed by fans



Chiyaan Vikram recently marked his presence at the pooja ceremony for son Dhruv Vikram's next, Bison Kaalamaadan. Over and above the film and its leading hero however, Chiyaan Vikram himself became the main object of attraction. The actor was mobbed by a sea of fans at the event, which was held in Tirunelveli.

Pictures doing the rounds of social media, show the Ponniyin Selvan actor giving the first clap for the film. Following this, there are multiple shots of him wading his way through the sea of fans, vying for a glimpse of the actor. Separately, the first look of Bison Kaalamaadan presents an interesting premise as Dhruv Vikram can be seen kneeling in front of a mammoth statue of a bison. The premise for the film is the intense sport of Kabaddi with Dhruv essaying the role of P Ganesan.

What is next for Chiyaan Vikram?



Chiyaan Vikram last featured in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. For this year, the actor has three major films lined up for release. First in line in Thangalaan, directed by PA Ranjith. The film is reportedly based on the true events that revolve around the lives of mine workers in the Kolar Gold Fields located in Karnataka. Next in line, is Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The release of the film has been held up for years owing to budget constraints - Menon is attempting to see through the film's release within the year.

Also in the works for the actor, is Veera Dheera Sooran.