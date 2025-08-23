Completely Unauthorised And Fake: Rajinikanth's Team Calls Out 'Meet And Greet Thalaivar' Event In Malaysia

A 'Meet and Greet Thalaivar' contest was announced by Malik Streams in Malaysia. However, the actor's team has issued a clarification, warning fans against falling prey to this event. Actor's publicist Riaz Ahmed took to his social media handle and penned a note calling out the event. He said that this event was neither approved nor authorised by Rajinikanth or his representatives.

(viral poster of 'Meet and Greet Thalaivar' | Image: Instagram)

A look at the 'fake' Meet and Greet Thalaivar event poster

A few days ago, Malik Streams released a poster on its Instagram handle that reads, "COOLIE WATCH & WIN CONTEST. The chance of a lifetime: Meet & Greet with Superstar Rajinikanth awaits! All you have to do is: Purchase Coolie movie tickets, Post them on your Instagram feed (public account), Use #COOLIEWW2025." The announcement further mentioned, “Only the Top 3 highest purchasers will win this golden opportunity.”

Soon after, it went viral on the internet and grabbed the attention of Rajinikanth's team.

Rajinikanth's team calls the event 'completely unauthorised'

"Dear All, We would like to clarify that the “Meet & Greet Thalaivar” contest that is currently being promoted by Malik Streams in Malaysia is completely unauthorised, fake, and has been announced without obtaining any prior permission from Thalaivar. We strongly advise fans and the public not to participate or engage in this misleading activity. We request your kind cooperation in spreading this clarification to ensure that fans are not misled," read the official statement on Instagram.

Rajinikanth enjoys a huge fan following across the globe, so using his name for fake events is not new.