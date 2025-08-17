Coolie Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Estimates): Will Rajinikanth's Action Thriller Enter ₹200 Crore Club In Opening Weekend?

Coolie Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna Akkineni's action thriller opened on a strong note at the box office, but since then has been witnessing a decline in the collection. The film earned ₹65 crore on the first day, but on the second day witnessed a 15.77 per cent downfall, followed by a further 27.85 per cent decline on the third day. On the fourth day as well, there is a slow collection, but it is believed that the film might enter the ₹200 crore club if it manages to earn over ₹40 crore on Sunday.

Coolie box office collection day 4 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the action thriller earned ₹22.33 crore at the box office since morning. Adding the four-day collection, the total stands at ₹181.58 crore in India, with the maximum in Tamil-language. Coolie had an overall 57.72 per cent Tamil occupancy on Sunday, with 45.47 per cent in the morning and 69.97 per cent in the afternoon.

Coolie Vs Leo 1st weekend box office performance

The film has successfully beaten Leo's opening weekend collection. The Vijay starrer grossed ₹76.2 crore on day 1, with ₹40.3 crore on day 2 and ₹45.1 crore on day 3. The total biz in the first weekend was ₹161 crore. Whereas, Coolie has not even concluded the opening weekend and has already surpassed Leo's collection by earning over ₹181 crore. Now, all eyes are on Leo's lifetime collection in India and worldwide. The movie went on to do over ₹400 crore gross collection in India and over ₹605 crore worldwide.