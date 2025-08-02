Coolie: CBFC Grants Rajinikanth Starrer 'A' Certificate, Actor's First Movie In 36 Years For 'Adults' Only? Here's Why

Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated drama Coolie. The film is busy raking in money advance bookings, especially in North American markets. Amid this, the makers revealed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted 'A' (Adult Only) certificate to Coolie. This marks a significant moment in Thalaivar's career as it is the first A-rated film in nearly 36 years. The last Rajinikanth movie which received an A certificate was the 1989 movie Siva. However, do you know why CBFC has granted an A certificate to Coolie?

Meanwhile, for director Lokesh Kanagaraj, it is his first film, which has received an adult rating.

Here's why Coolie received A certificate

The upcoming gangster drama received an A certificate reportedly due to the movie's portrayal of violence and intense action sequences. Earlier, the director revealed that with Coolie he wanted to bring a new edge to the movie with a darker and intense treatment. Hence, the A certificate.

With A certificate, the makers have added a challenge as it has limited the audience, affecting the business. However, it has also left the audience intrigued with A certificate and Rajinikanth headlining the movie.

Coolie advance booking

Not only are Superstar Rajini's movies a hit in North American markets, but director Lokesh Kanagaraj has also proved his pull at the box office, and the US has emerged as a stronghold for his LCU movies, including the last blockbuster Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay. The advance booking for Coolie for the premiere shows in the US has been open for a few days, and the response has been very good.