Coolie Vs War 2 Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR Starrer Trails Behind Rajinikanth's Movie At US Box Office

Coolie Vs War 2 Advance Booking: Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna starrer Coolie is all set to storm the cinema halls on August 14. Not only are Superstar Rajini's movies a hit in North American markets, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has also proved his pull at the box office and the US has emerged as a stronghold for his LCU movies, including the last blockbuster Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay. The advance booking for Coolie for the premiere shows in the US have been open for a few days and the response has been very good.

However, Coolie has a formidable opponent in War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The premiere show sales for the latter are also off to a good start in the North American markets.

Coolie mints nearly ₹7 crore in the US

Coolie has gone on a rampage mode. According to Venky Box Office, the Rajinikanth starrer action drama is running in 424 locations in the US. With 1132 shows playing in North America, it has managed to sell over 28,897 tickets and to collect $765,705 (approximately ₹6.67 crore).

Coolie will release on August 14 | Image: X

However, the premiere shows of Coolie are limited to evenings for now. The numbers will go much higher when all shows are opened for bookings. Coolie is coming as Rajinikanth's most hyped film since Kabali (2016). It is currently inching towards the $1 million mark in pre-sales even as its trailer is awaited.

War 2 pre-sales make a record

War 2 has become the fastest Indian movie ever to hit $100,000 mark in pre-sales in the US.

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji | Image: X