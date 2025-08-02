Coolie Vs War 2 Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR Starrer Trails Behind Rajinikanth's Movie At US Box Office

Updated 2 August 2025 at 11:56 IST
Coolie Vs War 2 Advance Booking: Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna starrer Coolie is all set to storm the cinema halls on August 14. Not only are Superstar Rajini's movies a hit in North American markets, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has also proved his pull at the box office and the US has emerged as a stronghold for his LCU movies, including the last blockbuster Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay. The advance booking for Coolie for the premiere shows in the US have been open for a few days and the response has been very good.
However, Coolie has a formidable opponent in War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The premiere show sales for the latter are also off to a good start in the North American markets.
Coolie has gone on a rampage mode. According to Venky Box Office, the Rajinikanth starrer action drama is running in 424 locations in the US. With 1132 shows playing in North America, it has managed to sell over 28,897 tickets and to collect $765,705 (approximately ₹6.67 crore).
However, the premiere shows of Coolie are limited to evenings for now. The numbers will go much higher when all shows are opened for bookings. Coolie is coming as Rajinikanth's most hyped film since Kabali (2016). It is currently inching towards the $1 million mark in pre-sales even as its trailer is awaited.
War 2 has become the fastest Indian movie ever to hit $100,000 mark in pre-sales in the US.
The Hrithik-NTR starrer is now open for bookings in 563 locations in North America. With 1535 shows playing, the Ayan Mukerji directorial has already sold 4898 tickets and collected $131,412 (₹1.14 crore). War 2 will release on August 14, like Coolie.
Published 2 August 2025 at 11:55 IST