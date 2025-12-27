Coolie Disaster! Lokesh Kanagaraj Finally Concedes, Says Rajinikanth Starrer 'Received 1000s Of Criticisms'

Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie had high expectations riding on it. For the action film, Lokesh sidelined his commercially successful LCU. Even Rajinikanth was coming off from the flop verdict of his last release Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, and was searching for a hit. However, despite anticipation and good initial box office run, Coolie received largely negative reviews. Rajinikanth's star power ensured a good opening weekend, but the film crashed as mixed word of mouth spread.

In a new interview, Lokesh spoke candidly about the audience verdict for Coolie. He acknowledged that he is aware of fans' disappointment from the movie and ensured he would work on the shortcomings in his next film. “Coolie received 1000s of criticisms.. I'll try to rectify it in my next film.. Even with those criticisms, people watched the film for Rajinikanth sir. The producer told me the film collected ₹500 crore. Thanks to everyone,” the director shared.

Despite a pan-India star cast, Coolie received mixed reviews | Image: X

Lokesh is all set to make his acting debut in Arun Matheswaran's next, titled DC. Wamiqa Gabbi will star opposite the director in the upcoming romantic action drama. Lokesh is also set to return to the director's chair with Karthi starrer Kaithi 2. The movie has been hyped for long but has not gone on the floors yet. It is expected that Lokesh will start work on this next biggie sometime in 2026.

Also read: Vrusshabha Budget Revealed As Film Heads Towards Mega Flop Verdict

Rajinikanth, meanwhile, is currently working on Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2. As per reports, the action comedy is eyeing August 14, 2026 as its release date. The Kollywood star is also starring in Raaj Kamal Films International's next project. Sundar C was confirmed as the director of the untitled movie but he backed out from the project due to unknown reasons. The team is currently on the lookout for a new director.