Vrusshabha Budget Revealed As Mohanlal Starrer Heads Towards Mega Flop Box Office Verdict

Mohanlal enjoyed a tremendous run at the box office this year, until Vrusshabha. His three releases until the latest film - L2: Empuraan, Thudarum and Hridayapoorvam - collectively grossed over ₹600 crore worldwide. His fans are beyond shocked to witness him in the fantasy action film Vrusshabha and the kind of response it is getting at the box office. Although the shooting of Vrusshabha began in 2023, the film faced repeated postponements due to various issues.

Vrusshabha's early audience reactions have been largely negative. Several viewers called it outdated, while others have labelled it the "worst Malayalam film released this year". Disappointed Mohanlal fans have also targeted director Nanda Kishore. Many accused him of delivering a weak film that left a negative impact on Mohanlal’s otherwise successful run this year.

Due to limited promotion, the film opened to average theatre occupancy in India. On day 1, it minted ₹60 lakh, followed by ₹30 lakh on day 2 and only ₹9 lakh on day 3 (Saturday). Despite its Christmas release, Vrusshabha has faced absolute rejection from fans. Its total collection stands at ₹1.01 crore in India. This is after it released in multiple languages, including Hindi. It is certain now that the film is headed towards a disaster status in India and overseas.

Vrusshabha has collected ₹1 crore in India in 3 days | Image: X

Vrusshabha has reportedly been made on a budget of ₹120 crore. As per some other reports, the budget of the film is ₹70 crore. It has been shot in both Telugu and Malayalam. The film seems to be a big flop now and likely the biggest disaster in Mohanlal's successful career.

