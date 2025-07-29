Coolie: Good News For Rajinikanth Fans In USA, The Premiere Show Has Been Preponed

Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie Coolie, which will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2. As the release date is nearing, the fans can't keep their composure and are looking for new updates. Well, we come bearing good news for all the fans in the USA. The premiere show, which was supposed to start late at night, will now begin an hour earlier than the original schedule, as per a report in 123telugu.

New timing of Coolie premiere shows in the USA

According to the media report, the premiere show of Coolie will now begin at 7:30 PM EST (5 AM IST). The decision came after the Sun Pictures received the feedback. It was also believed that the late-night premieres in the USA might affect the business as they would limit the viewership. The official X handle of Coolie re-shared the post that reads, "All 7:30 PM EST #Coolie premieres are now officially valid! @SunPictures has approved an early start by one hour. Huge thanks to @Hamsinient for making it happen and bringing Superstar @rajinikanth to screens earlier for the fans."

Coolie USA advance box office report

According to a media report, the film is performing well in the advance bookings. The film has so far raked in $557,700 (4.84 crore). Over 20,500 tickets have been sold across over 800 shows in 365 locations.

All about Coolie