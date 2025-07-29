Hari Hara Veera Mallu Director Addresses Trolling For Poor VFX, Blames Audience For Nitpicking: They Turned Minor Issue Into Major

Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been struggling at the box office in India. The movie, which opened at ₹47.5 crore, witnessed a major drop on the second day, and since then, there has been no significant collection in India. After 5 days, the movie has minted only ₹77.50 crore, given the stature of Pawan Kalyan. The film has been receiving negative reviews from the audience, with many criticising the VFX of the movie. Now, the director, Jyothi Krishna, had reacted to criticism and admitted the flaws. However, he called them a "minor issue" and blamed the audience for nitpicking. His reaction has come amid the removal of a few VFX scenes from the movie.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu director Jyothi Krishna defends Pawan Kalyan starrer

In an interview with ABN, Jyothi claimed that everyone is pointing at the VFX scenes, but didn't criticise the plot or call it "boring". He further said that people troll those who are in the limelight as they want to gain publicity. Every single day, he sees something negative written about the film and defends it by saying, "This is not the first time a film has taken this long to produce". He takes these things with a pinch of salt.

"When they nitpicked, all they could find was that the CGI and VFX were bad in some places. No one could point out the story and screenplay, or say it’s boring, or that they can’t understand it. There are 4400 shots in the film that required CGI. I knew in my heart that a few shots weren’t up to par, but it wasn’t something huge. We needed to hold special premieres for which tickets were sold out, and they turned that minor issue into something major," he added.

Earlier, on July 27, the makers took to their social media handle to inform the fans that they have updated and reloaded the content of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. "BATTLE FOR DHARMA JUST GOT BIGGER. Updated & reloaded content across all screens for the BEST cinematic experience. #HariHaraVeeraMallu – IN CINEMAS NOW," read the caption.

They have removed the scenes, including an epic clash between Pawan Kalyan’s Veera Mallu and Bobby Deol’s Aurangzeb, fighting in the middle of a tornado. They have removed the entire sequence and instead now feature the scene where Aurangzeb says, “Aandhi vachesindi (The storm is here)".

Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 5