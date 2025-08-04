Coolie Vs War 2 Advance Booking: Despite Fewer Shows, Rajinikanth Starrer Sells More Tickets Than Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's Film In US

Coolie Vs War 2 Advance Booking: While the pre-sales for both films are yet to open in India, the movies are generating significant buzz in the overseas market. The Rajiniknath headliner as well as the Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR film will hit screens on August 11. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Tamil movie seems to be the first choice of the Indian diaspora in the USA. Rajinikanth's global appeal and the popularity of regional releases also contribute to the good response for Coolie outside the domestic market.

War 2 gets more screens, Coolie sells more tickets

According to Venky Box Office, the advance booking for day 1 of Rajinikanth's Coolie has been made available in 430 locations with a total of 1147 shows in the USA. The film has already sold 34763 tickets, amounting to $912,154 (approximately ₹8 crore). The interest in the movie seems to be increasing, with the pre-sales numbers registering positive growth every day. The staggering collection is despite the screenings for Coolie only being limited to evening shows. The film has also received an ‘A' certificate from CBFC in India, which is likely to further deter its box office numbers.



War 2, on the other hand, has sparked less buzz among the overseas audience. While the YRF production has got 1596 shows in 586 locations across the USA, the film has been able to sell a decent 6208 tickets. The movie's advance sale collection for opening day in the USA now stands at $166,119 (approx ₹2 crore). Despite sparking higher interest with the teaser and trailer, War 2 trails Coolie in pre-sales. However, it must be noted that the advance booking for the Hrithik Roshan starrer opened days after Rajinikanth's film.



