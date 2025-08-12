Coolie: Nagarjuna's Role In Rajinikanth Starrer Is 'Too Bad' To Tell His Grandchildren, Reveals 'It Took Lokesh Kanagaraj 7 to 8 Meetings To Convince Me'

Updated 12 August 2025 at 23:16 IST
Coolie: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Aamir Khan are gearing up for their action drama helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The makers opened the booking earlier last week and since then have been busy raking in money in India and overseas. While the film is set to break overseas, Nagarjuna, who will be playing the baddie in the film, shares some deets about the role and how it’s ‘too bad’ to tell his grandchildren.
Nagarjuna recently joined Anirudh Ravichander and Shruti Haasan at a special Spotify event in Mumbai for the Hindi album launch of the film. At the event, Nagarjuna spoke about his role as a villain in Coolie.
Explaining his decision to take up the role of a villain, Nagarjuna said, “I was always playing the good guy, and it started to feel a little boring. So, I decided to try being the bad guy. It felt liberating, but I made Lokesh work for it, he had to meet me seven or eight times before convincing me.” Without giving much out, Kuberaa actor said, “I definitely wouldn’t want to tell my grandchildren about this role. It’s bad, too bad.”
He also described his experience working with Rajinikanth, saying, “Yes, working with Rajini Sir was fantastic, something I will always cherish. His charisma, his aura, and what he brought to the set were simply outstanding. He even helped me with my Tamil dialogues, guiding me on how to deliver them. That was very kind of him. Even though I played my most negative role, the experience was the most positive.”
Coolie is scheduled for release on August 14 and will clash at the box office with Ayan Mukerji's War 2, part of YRF’s spy universe, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. As the advance booking got opened, according to Sacnilk, Coolie sold 9 lakh tickets across 7360 shows in India, taking the opening day collection to ₹19.62 crore. The film will release in four regional languages - Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada - all in 2D format. Tamil Nadu is leading the state-wise chart of opening day with ₹10.39 crore at the box office.
