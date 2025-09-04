Updated 4 September 2025 at 17:20 IST
Coolie OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Rajinikanth-Nagarjuna's Tamil Actioner
Coolie: Rajinikanth's action movie that features Aamir Khan in a cameo is set to make its digital debut after a successful theatrical run. Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial will premiere on Amazon Prime.
Coolie: Headlined by Rajinikanth, the Tamil actioner hit the big screens on August 14, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. The film clashed with Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2 and led the ticketing counter race but failed to live up to the expectations. Made on a reported budget of over ₹350 crore, the action thriller got mixed reviews and is now about to make its digital release soon.
When and Where to watch Coolie Online
Coolie will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on September 11, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The platform’s official handle announced the news on X (formerly Twitter) with the post, “Get ready to vibe with the saga of Deva, Simon, and Dahaa (fire emoji) #CoolieOnPrime, Sep 11.” They also shared a poster featuring Rajinikanth as Deva, along with a glimpse of his character in the film’s flashback scenes. The poster did not mention any details about the Hindi release.
The film stars Rajinikanth alongside Nagarjuna, Soubin, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Rachitha Ram, and Pooja Hegde, with music by Anirudh.
Coolie hit or flop?
The film received mixed reviews on release but did well at the box office because of positive word of mouth. In its first 21 days, the movie minted an estimated ₹282.60 crore in India. The story follows Deva (Rajinikanth), a former coolie union leader, who investigates his friend Rajasekhar's (Sathyaraj) sudden death and confronts cartel lords Simon (Nagarjuna) and Dayal (Soubin). Coolie does not belong to Lokesh’s cinematic universe, which includes Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo.
