Coolie OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Rajinikanth-Nagarjuna's Tamil Actioner

Coolie: Headlined by Rajinikanth, the Tamil actioner hit the big screens on August 14, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. The film clashed with Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2 and led the ticketing counter race but failed to live up to the expectations. Made on a reported budget of over ₹350 crore, the action thriller got mixed reviews and is now about to make its digital release soon.

When and Where to watch Coolie Online

Coolie will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on September 11, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The platform’s official handle announced the news on X (formerly Twitter) with the post, “Get ready to vibe with the saga of Deva, Simon, and Dahaa (fire emoji) #CoolieOnPrime, Sep 11.” They also shared a poster featuring Rajinikanth as Deva, along with a glimpse of his character in the film’s flashback scenes. The poster did not mention any details about the Hindi release.

The film stars Rajinikanth alongside Nagarjuna, Soubin, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Rachitha Ram, and Pooja Hegde, with music by Anirudh.

Coolie hit or flop?