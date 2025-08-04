SSMB29: Priyanka Chopra Checks In Hyderabad With Daughter Malti Marie To Resume Shooting Of Mahesh Babu Starrer

The next schedule of SSMB29 is all set to go on the floors, and for that, Priyanka Chopra has already checked in India. The actress took to her social media to share an update, and this time she has brought a companion with her to Hyderabad. The magnum opus is helmed by SS Rajamouli and stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.

Priyanka Chopra is all set to kick off the next schedule of SSMB29

All about SSMB29

The details of the film have been kept under wraps, but a few weeks ago, it was reported that R Madhavan has also joined the action-adventure drama. The details about his role have not yet been revealed, but the insider has stressed that his character is pivotal to the film's plot. The film is going to be one of the expensive movies as it is being made on a reported budget of ₹1000 crore. A source close to the production told Pinkvilla, “The core conflict of the jungle adventure unfolds in Kashi, and the makers are looking to recreate the land of Shiva in Hyderabad, as it’s logistically difficult to shoot a film of this scale at real locations. The plot of SSR x SSMB is deeply rooted in the history of Kaashi, as the divine past leads to an unforgettable adventure in the present. Kashi serves itself as a very important character of the film." The film is likely to release in the theatres in 2026.