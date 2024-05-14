Advertisement

Rajinikanth is on a roll. Though the veteran actor had a sour start to his year at the movies, with daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's box office dud, Lal Salaam, he currently has in the pipeline, two major projects. First up is TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan, on which he only recently completed work. Next in line is Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, supposedly set to go on floors soon.

Rajinikanth to begin shooting for Coolie in June?



For long now, media reports have suggested that Rajinikanth's schedule will see him jump on to Coolie - at the time being referred to as Thalaivar 171, as soon as he wraps up filming for TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan. Recent reports now suggest much truth to this. As per a 123Telugu report, Rajinikanth is set to start filming for Coolie, as soon as this June. The date mentioned in the report is that of June 6 specifically.

Coolie will also reportedly feature strong female leads, something Lokesh Kanagaraj has assured fans of, in a recent media interaction. Speculation has also been rife with regards to Shruti Haasan holding a key role in the film - in all probability being that of Rajinikanth's daughter. A confirmation on this however, is yet to come through. Produced by Sun Pictures, music composer Anirudh Ravichander will be adding Coolie to his already enviable list of projects.

Rajinikanth just concluded filming for Vettaiyan



On May 13, Lyca Productions, the production house bankrolling Vettaiyan, took to their official X handle, to announce a wrap on Rajinikanth's portions for the film. The actor has been filming for the movie since 2023. The caption to the post read, "And it is a wrap for our Thalaivar! Superstar @rajinikanth completes filming his portion for Vettaiyan"

And it is a wrap for our Thalaivar! 🎬🌟 Superstar @rajinikanth completes filming his portion for Vettaiyan. 🕶️ 🤩#VETTAIYAN 🕶️ @rajinikanth @SrBachchan @tjgnan @anirudhofficial @LycaProductions #Subaskaran @gkmtamilkumaran #FahadhFaasil @RanaDaggubati @ManjuWarrier4… pic.twitter.com/YPcljJ6vVn — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions)

Incidentally, Amitabh Bachchan too holds a pivotal role in the movie and has been filming for the same. He had also penned a note on his blog, speaking about his experience working with Rajinikanth once again. The last time the two superstars shared screen space, was in 1991 film Hum.