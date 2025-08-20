Coolie: Producers Of Rajinikanth Starrer Approach Madras High Court To Contest Against CBFC's 'A' Certificate For Actioner

Rajinikanth's latest movie Coolie clashed with War 2 at the box office on August 14. Both were action dramas and opened on an excellent note. However, Coolie struggled to mint money, witnessing a huge decline in the ticketing counter after the weekend. While the movie is struggling to find its footing at the box office, a legal tussle over the CBFC certification has also reached the Madras High Court.

As reported by 123 Telugu, the case has now reached the Madras High Court. Sun Pictures is challenging the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) decision to grant the film an ‘A’ certificate. This rating restricts viewers under 18 and has faced objections from the producers, who claim the film has been unfairly assessed compared to other big-budget releases.

As reported by the same publication, on August 19, Justice T.V. Thamilselvi accepted the petition and ordered it to be listed for hearing the next day. Sun Pictures argued that Coolie features action scenes similar to those in KGF and Beast, both approved with a U/A certificate, yet the film faced stricter classification.

During the hearing, Central government counsel A. Kumaraguru reportedly claimed the plea could not be maintained. However, senior advocate J. Ravindran, supported by M. Sneha, countered effectively. He argued that under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021—which abolished the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal—the High Court holds the authority to hear such appeals.

Although Sun Pictures repeatedly sought a U/A rating from the CBFC, both the examining and revising committees upheld the ‘A’ certificate, citing the film’s violent content.

Sun Pictures reportedly stressed that Rajinikanth’s fan base spans all generations, with children and teenagers playing a key role in celebrating the superstar’s milestone release. They argued that restricting young audiences from theatres goes against the spirit of the film, which was designed as a mass entertainer.

