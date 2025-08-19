War 2 vs Coolie Box Office Collection Day 6 (Early Estimates): Rajinikanth Starrer Extends Its Lead Over Bollywood Actioner After Entering ₹200 Crore Club

War 2 vs Coolie Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan and Rajinikath's movies clashed at the box office on August 14. Both were action dramas and opened on an excellent note. However, the moment Monday arrived, War 2 and Coolie struggled to mint money, witnessing a huge decline in the collection. Even on Tuesday, the movie is struggling to find its footing at the box office.

War 2 box office collection day 6 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, Hrithik and Jr NTR's starrer grossed ₹4.47 crore since morning at the box office in India. Adding the 6-day collection, the total stands at ₹187.97 crore. Seeing the status of the collection, it is unlikely for the film to enter the ₹200 crore club in the first week of the movie. War 2 had an overall 16.74 per cent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, with 11.71 per cent in the morning and 21.77 per cent in the afternoon.

The collection of War 2 declined significantly on Monday as the film raked in only ₹8.50 crore. Given the lukewarm reception of the actioner at the box office, multiple multiplexes cancelled shows of War 2 on Monday. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the screening of the movie was cancelled as the halls had no audience.

Coolie box office collection day 6 (early estimates)

Rajinikanth's starrer is leading the Tuesday chart by ₹23 lakh. According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned ₹4.7 crore at the box office in India since morning, taking the total to ₹211.2 crore in India. Coolie had an overall 20.62 per cent Tamil occupancy on Tuesday, with 18.44 per cent in the morning and 22.79 per cent in the afternoon.