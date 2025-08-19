War 2 vs Coolie Box Office Collection Day 6 (Early Estimates): Rajinikanth Starrer Extends Its Lead Over Bollywood Actioner After Entering ₹200 Crore Club

Updated 19 August 2025 at 18:46 IST
War 2 vs Coolie Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan and Rajinikath's movies clashed at the box office on August 14. Both were action dramas and opened on an excellent note. However, the moment Monday arrived, War 2 and Coolie struggled to mint money, witnessing a huge decline in the collection. Even on Tuesday, the movie is struggling to find its footing at the box office.
According to Sacnilk, Hrithik and Jr NTR's starrer grossed ₹4.47 crore since morning at the box office in India. Adding the 6-day collection, the total stands at ₹187.97 crore. Seeing the status of the collection, it is unlikely for the film to enter the ₹200 crore club in the first week of the movie. War 2 had an overall 16.74 per cent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, with 11.71 per cent in the morning and 21.77 per cent in the afternoon.
The collection of War 2 declined significantly on Monday as the film raked in only ₹8.50 crore. Given the lukewarm reception of the actioner at the box office, multiple multiplexes cancelled shows of War 2 on Monday. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the screening of the movie was cancelled as the halls had no audience.
Rajinikanth's starrer is leading the Tuesday chart by ₹23 lakh. According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned ₹4.7 crore at the box office in India since morning, taking the total to ₹211.2 crore in India. Coolie had an overall 20.62 per cent Tamil occupancy on Tuesday, with 18.44 per cent in the morning and 22.79 per cent in the afternoon.
Despite the performance, Coolie witnessed its lowest single-day business on the first Monday and minted just ₹12 crore.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 19 August 2025 at 18:46 IST