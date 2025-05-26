Coolie: Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj Pocket Half Of ₹350 Crore Budget? Cast Fees And Budget Details Revealed

Updated May 26th 2025, 22:42 IST
Rajinikanth has joined forces with Lokesh Kanagaraj, the creator of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, for his 171st film, titled Coolie. This action-packed film features a strong cast, including Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Upendra, and Pooja Hegde. Set to release on August 15, reports reveal the film's massive budget.
According to a recent report by Pinkvilla, “Rajinikanth has received an upfront salary of ₹150 crore for Coolie, making it one of the highest ever for an actor. Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj has earned ₹50 crore for directing the film, which is a record-breaking figure for a director. An additional ₹150 crore has been spent on the production and the fees of other cast members, bringing the total budget for Coolie, excluding print and publicity, to ₹350 crore.” A source close to the publication further revealed that the producers have allocated ₹25 crore for print and publicity, raising the overall budget to ₹375 crore.
The film’s financial recoveries have been remarkably strong, reducing its risk factor due to the pre-release buzz. “Coolie has secured ₹130 crore from digital platforms, ₹90 crore from satellite rights, and ₹20 crore from music rights. This brings the total non-theatrical earnings to ₹240 crore, leaving ₹135 crore to be recovered through theatrical releases,” the source stated.
Also Read: Dhadak 2 New Poster Reveals Release Date, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's Romantic Saga To Hit Theaters On…
Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for the upcoming film which will have stunts by action choreographer duo Anbumani and Arivumani, popularly known as Anbariv. Rajinikanth was most recently seen in Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 26th 2025, 22:42 IST