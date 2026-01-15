D54 Update: Dhanush, Vignesh Raja's Film Officially Titled Kara, Makers Unveil Gritty First Poster

Dhanush in gritty first look poster of Kara, directed by Vignesh Raja | Image: Instagram

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal, Dhanush treated his fans with an update on his 54th film, helmed by Vignesh Raja. The film, which was tentatively titled D54, has finally got its official title and even unveiled the first look poster.

A look at Dhanush's D54

Dhanush took to his Instagram handle to share the first look of D54, which is titled Kara. The poster looks gritty, in which Dhanush is sporting an intense look. The suspense thriller will hit the theatres this summer. The poster reads, "Sometimes, staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive."

Sharing the poster, Vels Film International, the production house producing the film, wrote, "#D54 is #கர. #HappyPongal. Directed by @vigneshraja89. Produced by @IshariKGanesh. A @gvprakash musical."

Director Vignesh Raja, on his X, revealed when the film is scheduled to release, "D54 is Kara. An emotionally rooted suspense thriller. We are coming this summer. #D54 is #Kara. #HappyPongal #HappySankranti. Directed by @vigneshraja89. Produced by @IshariKGanesh. A @gvprakash musical."

Soon after the makers unveiled the look, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "He will come, he will hit, he will go, repeat." Another wrote, "Mark my words this gonna be a masterpiece". A third user wrote, "Even his eyes are acting."

More about Kara

Apart from Dhanush, the movie stars Mamitha Baiju, K S Ravikumar, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas and Prithvi Pandiraj in pivotal roles. Cinematography is being handled by Theni Eswar, and editing will be by Sreejith Sarang. The music of the film will be composed by National Award winner G V Prakash.

What's next for Dhanush?

Dhanush was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, becoming a commercial success at the box office. The romantic thriller grossed ₹148.50 crore worldwide.

Next, the actor will be seen in a tentatively titled D55, written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages.