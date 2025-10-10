Updated 10 October 2025 at 23:39 IST
Dad Runs A Xerox Shop, Prefers The Bus: Dude Star Pradeep Ranganathan On His Family Living A Simple Life
Actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan shared that he makes movies about underdog characters because he belongs to a humble background, adding that his father still runs a xerox shop and avoids the limelight.
Pradeep Ranganathan is gearing up for the release of his comedy film Dude, set to hit the big screens right ahead of Diwali on October 17. It is well known that the Pradeep had an inclination towards cinema and made short films in his college days, but instead opted for a regular IT job after graduating from an engineering college. However, he quit it to do ads and went on to make his directorial debut with the Ravi Mohan starrer Comali.
In 2022, he directed the superhit Love Today, in which he also starred in the leading role. Pradeep's boy-next-door charm stuck and his penchant of telling youth centric and relatable story earned favour among audiences. This year, he has already starred in the hit film Dragon and has Dude and Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) lined up. Despite fame and financial growth, Pradeep shared how his family chooses to live a simple life instead of a lavish one.
The actor-director said that his father still runs a xerox store, avoids the limelight that comes with being Pradeep's father and even travels by the local city bus. “My father still runs our Xerox shop. He avoids the spotlight. I even offered to buy him a car, but he still prefers the bus,” Pradeep shared.
Talking about his love for underdog characters and how his movies always showcase their journeys, Pradeep added, "I come from a humble background. I was always studious and scored around 98% till my Intermediate. I began making short films during college while continuing my studies. My father worried, but I told him it was just for fun. I revealed my career plans only after Comali released."
