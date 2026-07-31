DC Trailer Out: Lokesh Kanagaraj-Wamiqa Gabbi Set To Seek Revenge In Gritty Underworld Drama

The makers of Lokesh Kanagraj-starrer 'DC' unveiled the action-packed Hindi trailer of the film on Friday, while also announcing that Dharma Productions will distribute the Tamil romantic action thriller across the Hindi-speaking markets (HSM) in North India.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, 'DC' stars Lokesh Kanagaraj alongside Wamiqa Gabbi.

The trailer offers a deeper look into a world driven by crime, love, betrayal and survival. While the teaser introduced audiences to the film's gritty setting, the new trailer expands the narrative with high-octane action sequences, emotionally charged moments and striking visuals.

Lokesh plays Devadas, a man with a violent past who finds himself on the run from the police after a police officer is killed. As authorities hunt for the murderer, Devadas also becomes entangled in a separate case involving stolen weapons, with both investigations eventually converging.

Amid the chaos, Devadas shares a complicated relationship with Chandra, played by Wamiqa Gabbi. As betrayal, sacrifice and danger threaten their lives, the two are forced to rely on one another in a desperate fight for survival.