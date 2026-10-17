Deva Dies: Rajinikanth Arrives At Veteran Music Composer's Residence To Offer Final Tributes

Superstar Rajinikanth arrived at the residence of veteran music composer Deva on Saturday to pay his last respects to the composer, who passed away earlier today.

Visuals from Deva's residence showed the actor arriving to pay tributes to the late music composer.



Deva shared a memorable musical association with Rajinikanth, composing for several of the superstar’s films, including ‘Annamalai’ (1992), ‘Baashha’ (1995) and ‘Arunachalam’ (1997).

His signature title-card music, which accompanies the appearance of Rajinikanth’s name on screen, became an iconic part of the actor’s cinematic identity.

Meanwhile, tributes have also been pouring in across social media platforms from political figures, celebrities, and fans.

Actor Kamal Haasan, who also closely collaborated with the late music composer, wrote, “The news of my dear brother Deva's passing is shocking. He was a vibrant soul, full of enthusiasm and zeal, with a penchant for light-hearted humour and hearty laughter. Memories of the joyful times we shared working together on films like *Avvai Shanmugi*, *Pammal K. Sambandam*, and *Panchatanthiram* come flooding back. My heartfelt tribute to him. My deepest condolences and words of comfort to his family.”