Updated January 18th, 2024 at 13:50 IST

Dhanush, Director Sekhar Kammula Kickstart D51 Shoot in Hyderabad With Pooja Ceremony

As the film's shoot kick-started with a pooja ceremony, Dhanush was seen accompanied by the film's director Sekhar Kammula and other crew members.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dhanush, Sekhar Kammula
Dhanush, Sekhar Kammula | Image:Dhanush K Raja/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Dhanush has begun the shooting of his upcoming film co-starring Nagarjuna and directed by Sekhar Kammula. While the actor's latest release, Captain Miller is running in cinema halls and is doing decent business at the box office, he is already on to his next project. 

The makers shared an update on social media regarding his untitled next, which has gone on the floors on Thursday. In a picture, Dhanush was seen being welcomed on set by crew members. Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the leading lady in D51, was also missing from the pooja ceremony.

Dhanush on D51 set | Image: X

Will Dhanush sport a beard in D51?

While the look of the actor in the upcoming movie has not been officially revealed, the snap featuring him arriving on set has stoked curiosity about the look he will sport in D51. In the candid image, Dhanush sported a flannel shirt, heavy beard and short hair. As the film's shoot kick-started with a pooja ceremony, Dhanush was seen accompanied by the film's director Sekhar Kammula and other crew members. Nagarjuna was not seen in the pictures from the set in Hyderabad, meaning he will not be part of the current schedule or join in at a later date.    

D51 is touted to be a pan-India film with its release aimed across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. 

Dhanush to juggle between multiple projects in 2024

Dhanush has a strong line up of films he will be working on in 2024. Apart from D51, he will also be working on his Bollywood film Tere Ishk Mein directed by Anand L Rai. The actor-director duo will be collaborating on this film after Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021). He will also be shooting for The Gray Man sequel, directed by Russo Brothers.
 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 12:15 IST

