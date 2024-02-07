Advertisement

Captain Miller was one of the films released on the Sankranti holiday. Headlined by Dhanush, the action-adventure is directed by Arun Matheswaran and hit the big screens on January 12. While the film has maintained a steady business at the box office, the numbers have not been as impressive as the other major releases on the day.

Captain Miller is yet to breach the ₹50 crore mark at the domestic box office

The Dhanush starrer movie opened to a decent ₹8.7 crores at the domestic box office. However, facing the heat from other releases like Guntur Kaaram and HanuMan, the film’s business saw a steep decline. On the sixth day of release, the film’s first Wednesday, it raked in ₹3 crore, as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk.

After a six-day theatrical run, the Dhanush starrer movie has amassed a total of ₹38.43 crore in India. While the film has not yet breached the ₹50 crore mark, the coming week remains crucial to assess its overall performance. It must also be noted that the Telugu version of the movie has not released yet owing to the screens booked by Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram.

Captain Miller becomes the third highest-grossing Sankranti 2024 release

Captain Miller hit the big screen alongside Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan, Ayalaan and Merry Christmas and a day before Naa Saami Ranga and Saindhav. The overcrowded weekend led to a hit in the film’s business. The Dhanush starrer trails behind Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram and Tej Sajja led HanuMan at the box office battle.

Official posters of Guntur Kaaram and Hanuman | Image: IMDb

After the end of its six-day theatrical run, Guntur Kaaram has breached the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office. HanuMan, on the other hand, is also eyeing the big number while moving towards it at a rapid speed. The Prashanth Varma directorial amassed a total of ₹80.46 crore in India, as per Sacnilk.