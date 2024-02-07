Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 08:35 IST

Captain Miller BO Day 6: Dhanush Starrer Fails to Deter Competition From Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan

Captain Miller hit the big screen alongside Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan, Ayalaan, Merry Christmas and a day before Naa Saami Ranga and Saindhav.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Captain Miller, Guntur Kaaram and HanuMan
Official posters of Captain Miller, Guntur Kaaram and HanuMan | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Captain Miller was one of the films released on the Sankranti holiday. Headlined by Dhanush, the action-adventure is directed by Arun Matheswaran and hit the big screens on January 12. While the film has maintained a steady business at the box office, the numbers have not been as impressive as the other major releases on the day. 

Captain Miller is yet to breach the ₹50 crore mark at the domestic box office

The Dhanush starrer movie opened to a decent ₹8.7 crores at the domestic box office. However, facing the heat from other releases like Guntur Kaaram and HanuMan, the film’s business saw a steep decline. On the sixth day of release, the film’s first Wednesday, it raked in ₹3 crore, as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk. 

After a six-day theatrical run, the Dhanush starrer movie has amassed a total of ₹38.43 crore in India. While the film has not yet breached the ₹50 crore mark, the coming week remains crucial to assess its overall performance. It must also be noted that the Telugu version of the movie has not released yet owing to the screens booked by Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram.

Captain Miller becomes the third highest-grossing Sankranti 2024 release 

Captain Miller hit the big screen alongside Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan, Ayalaan and Merry Christmas and a day before Naa Saami Ranga and Saindhav. The overcrowded weekend led to a hit in the film’s business. The Dhanush starrer trails behind Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram and Tej Sajja led HanuMan at the box office battle. 

Official posters of Guntur Kaaram and Hanuman | Image: IMDb

 

After the end of its six-day theatrical run, Guntur Kaaram has breached the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office. HanuMan, on the other hand, is also eyeing the big number while moving towards it at a rapid speed. The Prashanth Varma directorial amassed a total of ₹80.46 crore in India, as per Sacnilk. 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 08:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Toni Kroos to EXIT Real Madrid and move to Juventus: Reports

    Sports 35 minutes ago

  2. Prince William Returns to Royal Duties amid Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

    World37 minutes ago

  3. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India News38 minutes ago

  4. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment40 minutes ago

  5. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement