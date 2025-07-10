Why Kyunki, Why Now? Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Producer Ektaa Kapoor Answers The Question On Everyone's Mind, Says 'Not For TRPs'

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is all set to return to your TV sets with a bang, not with a new cast but with old ones. Yes, Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay will be making their comeback as Tulsi Virani and Mihir Virani. When the show was announced, everyone questioned why they were returning with the hit show; was it to gain TRP? Now, Ektaa Kapoor, co-producer of the show, has finally answered the million-dollar question.

What was Ektaa Kapoor's first reaction to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot?

Taking to Instagram, Ektaa shared a three-page post explaining why she decided to return with the show with an old cast and also spilt the beans about the upcoming show. She shared that when the show turned 25 years old, the idea of relaunching the show surfaced, and her first reaction was "firm no" as she didn't want to shake up nostalgia, and also, the television space has changed since then. However, she gave a deep thought as to how the show touched the hearts of millions across India.

(A screengrab of the post | Image: Ektaa Kapoor/ Instagram)

Talking about Kyunki's legacy and the impact of the show, she shed light on the research carried out by an international body. They concluded that the show "gave voice to women in Indian homes".

"Between 2000 and 2005, for the first time, women began participating in family discussions, a shift deeply influenced by Indian television, especially 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki'" read the post. "It wasn't just a daily soap, it brought discussions about domestic rape, marital rape, age shaming and euthanasia to the dining tables of Indian homes. That was the true legacy of the story," further reads.

Ektaa Kapoor spills the beans about the plot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot

Unlike the recent format, the makers have decided to follow the old pattern of storytelling. The upcoming show will shed light on topics such as parenting, talk about issues people shy away and the balance between concern and control. They are planning to tell a story that resonates and educates people with a pinch of entertainment.

(A screengrab of the post | Image: Ektaa Kapoor/ Instagram)

And this is why she is bringing the show back into the lives of people. "I said, "Let's do this! Let's create a show that's not afraid to raise important questions, that sparks conversations, and stands out in the time dominated by visual gimmicks," she wrote.

More details about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot