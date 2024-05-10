Advertisement

Raayan starring Dhanush is one of the highly anticipated movies of this year and marks the second directorial of the actor. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the first track Adangaadha Asuran to keep the audience hooked. A few days ago, they unveiled the new poster and announced that the movie will release in June. Now, the makers have confirmed the date.

When will Raayan hit the screens?

Rumours have been rife that the movie will release on June 13 and it is true. Announcing the release of the song, Dhanush shared a new poster announcing the release date. The poster features an actor standing shirtless as water is being splashed on him from both sides. The text on the poster reads, "In cinemas 13 June 2024 worldwide."

"D50 Raayan first single Adangaadha Asuran. From the day @arrahman sir made this song, I have waited a year to share this with you all. FINALLY! Here it is. In theatres June 13th onwards @sunpictures," read the caption.

Raayan to clash with Thangalaan?

Cinephiles might get to witness a clash between two major and highly anticipated movies - Raayan and Thangalaan. Starring Chiyaan Vikram, the makers of Thangalaan are also planning to release the movie on the big screens on June 13, though official confirmation is pending. Director Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan was initially slated for an earlier release this year (April) but was postponed amid the Lok Sabha elections. The movie boasts an ensemble cast including Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone, and others.

What is the plot of Dhanush starrer Raayan?

According to media reports, the upcoming gangster drama will revolve around Raayan (played by Dhanush), a cook at a restaurant in North Madras. At one point, the mystery of Dhanush's past is revealed, surprising everyone around him. It appears that the regular cook was a former gangster with a hidden past. Kalidas and Sundeep are rumoured to play Raayan's brothers.