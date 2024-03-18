Updated March 18th, 2024 at 15:05 IST
Dhanush To Team Up With Amaran Director Rajkumar Periasamy For His Next Project? Check Details
As per recent speculations, Dhanush might team up with Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy for his next project very soon.
Dhanush, who is currently busy shooting for his film Kubera, might have another exciting movie on the horizon. As per recent reports, the actor will be teaming up with director Rajkumar Periasamy for an upcoming project. While there's no official confirmation yet, The Statesman has hinted that director Rajkumar is in talks with Dhanush for a collaboration under the banner of Gopuram Films.
Will Dhanush be able to shoot for Rajkumar Periasamy's upcoming project?
Earlier, it was reported that Dhanush was in talks to team up with Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram for his next. However, the film has been delayed due to the filmmaker's other work commitments with another actor in the Malayalam film industry. Hence, as per speculations, fans can expect Dhanush to team up with director Rajkumar Periasamy for their upcoming project soon.
For the unversed, Rajkumar Periasamy and Dhanush have worked together in the 2015 film titled Thanga Magan. The film was a huge success back at the time and featured Amy Jackson and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female leads.
Rajkumar Periasamy begins shooting for Amaran
Rajkumar Periasamy is currently busy with the shooting of his film Amaran. The movie will feature Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. The film is in its production stage and is eyeing a September release (somewhere around September 6).
Amaran is a film that pays tribute to the bravery of Major Mukund Varadarajan. He had sacrificed his life on the battlefield in April 2014. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, the movie will feature Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Gaurav Venkatesh and others. In a recent development, Amaran's OTT rights have been acquired by Netflix. Meanwhile, with music by GV Prakash Kumar, the film promises to be a cinematic treat for moviegoers.
