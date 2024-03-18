×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 15:05 IST

Dhanush To Team Up With Amaran Director Rajkumar Periasamy For His Next Project? Check Details

As per recent speculations, Dhanush might team up with Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy for his next project very soon.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Dhanush with Rajkumar Periasamy
Dhanush with Rajkumar Periasamy | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dhanush, who is currently busy shooting for his film Kubera, might have another exciting movie on the horizon. As per recent reports, the actor will be teaming up with director Rajkumar Periasamy for an upcoming project. While there's no official confirmation yet, The Statesman has hinted that director Rajkumar is in talks with Dhanush for a collaboration under the banner of Gopuram Films.

Will Dhanush be able to shoot for Rajkumar Periasamy's upcoming project?

Earlier, it was reported that Dhanush was in talks to team up with Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram for his next. However, the film has been delayed due to the filmmaker's other work commitments with another actor in the Malayalam film industry. Hence, as per speculations, fans can expect Dhanush to team up with director Rajkumar Periasamy for their upcoming project soon.

Dhanush file photo | Image: X

 

For the unversed, Rajkumar Periasamy and Dhanush have worked together in the 2015 film titled Thanga Magan. The film was a huge success back at the time and featured Amy Jackson and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female leads.

Dhanush file photo | Image: X

 

Rajkumar Periasamy begins shooting for Amaran

Rajkumar Periasamy is currently busy with the shooting of his film Amaran. The movie will feature Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. The film is in its production stage and is eyeing a September release (somewhere around September 6).

Advertisement
Rajkumar Periasamy, Kamal Haasan and Sivakarthikeyan | Image: X

 

Amaran is a film that pays tribute to the bravery of Major Mukund Varadarajan. He had sacrificed his life on the battlefield in April 2014. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, the movie will feature Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Gaurav Venkatesh and others. In a recent development, Amaran's OTT rights have been acquired by Netflix. Meanwhile, with music by GV Prakash Kumar, the film promises to be a cinematic treat for moviegoers. 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 15:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bouche's Reaction On 'Why MI Decided Rohit Sharma Should Not Captain MI'

Why MI sacked Rohit?

a few seconds ago
Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Kejriwal Respects Law

2 minutes ago
Volkswagen Scout

Volkswagen Scout 2024

2 minutes ago
What Is Pica Disorder?

What Is Pica Disorder?

5 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

6 minutes ago
Saindhav

Venky Mama's Cryptic Post

9 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

9 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya on Rohit

9 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian, Kate Middleton

Kim Faces Backlash

12 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE:

12 minutes ago
Realty goes green

Green realty spike

15 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Actresses At LFW

15 minutes ago
Forex news

EM currencies decline

15 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex inch up

17 minutes ago
Arundhathi Nair

Arundhathi On Ventilator

17 minutes ago
Kim Sae Ron new look

Kim Sae Ron's new look

17 minutes ago
ms dhoni talks about his ipl experience

Mustafizur Rahman injured

18 minutes ago
Eid songs

Eid Songs

19 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Afghanistan: Reports

    World8 hours ago

  2. Bhopal Power Cut: Check Areas to be Affected and Timings

    India News8 hours ago

  3. RCB beat DC to win WPL 2024

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Mumbai Police Find Sexual Assault Case Against Sajjan Jindal False

    India News16 hours ago

  5. 'It's Ee Sala Cup Naamdu not Namde': Mandhana re-writes history for RCB

    Sports 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo